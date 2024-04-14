Iran’s Hormuzgan province’s ports record 31 percent surge in exports, imports in March

(MENAFN) The deputy head of the Ports and Maritime Department of Hormuzgan province, located in southern Iran, has reported a significant increase in cargo activity at Shahid Rajaei port during the year leading up to March 19. Over 1.5 million metric tons of general cargo were unloaded and loaded at the port during this period, marking a notable uptick compared to the previous year.



The official disclosed that a total of 1.607 metric tons of goods were handled at Shahid Rajaei port, representing a nearly 500,000 metric ton increase from the same period the previous year. Additionally, the container operations section registered the transport of 2,116,000 TEU (20 feet containers), reflecting an eight percent rise.



Throughout the last Iranian calendar year, Shahid Rajaei port handled over 83 million metric tons of goods, demonstrating a nine percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Shahid Rajaei port, equipped with modern container terminals and port facilities, accounts for a significant portion, approximately 85 percent, of the total loading and unloading activities across Iranian ports.



Given its crucial role in Iran's import and export activities, as well as its function as a hub for transit and transshipment, the development of Shahid Rajaei Port ranks among the country's most important infrastructure projects.



As Iran faces unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States, its ports have emerged as vital gateways for managing the flow of exports and imports. Consequently, there is a heightened focus on supporting and further developing these ports to bolster the country's economic resilience. To this end, the government has initiated projects aimed at expanding and modernizing ports, along with implementing measures to encourage investment in port infrastructure. These efforts are geared towards facilitating the efficient loading and unloading of goods, particularly essential commodities, to meet the needs of the population and sustain economic activity amidst challenging circumstances.

