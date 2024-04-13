Better To Apply Soon As...: Expert As Higher Salary Threshold For UK Family Visa Comes Into Force

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The UK government, earlier this week, enforced a 55% increase in the minimum income needed by British citizens and residents, including those of Indian heritage, to sponsor relatives for a Family Visa as announced last year.

Starting April 11, for someone to be sponsored to come to the UK on a Family Visa, they must have a minimum annual salary of GBP 29,000, up from GBP 18,600. By early next year, this will have increased two more times to match the Skilled Worker visa salary threshold of GBP 38,700 it to be the final measure in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary James Cleverly's package to reduce legal migration, the UK Home Office said it will“ensure those arriving here do not burden the taxpayer”.“We have reached a tipping point with mass migration. There is no simple solution or easy decision which cuts numbers to levels acceptable to the British people,” said Cleverly.“I promised action and we have delivered at remarkable speed. We've acted to cut unsustainable numbers, to protect British workers and their wages, to ensure those bringing family to the UK do not burden taxpayers, and to build an immigration system fit for the future - and one the public can rightly have confidence in,” he said government has put a price on love: ExpertYash Dubal, Director, A Y & J Solicitors, London, UK on the UK's higher salary threshold for the UK family visa. \"The rise will have a significant impact on anyone who is now applying to bring a partner or spouse to the UK on a family visa. The sponsor must now earn at least £29,000 a year and this will rise to £34,00 later this year and to £38,700 early 2025.\"“I predict many will be applying ASAP to get their visas approved while the lower rates are still in force, considering they rose this month already from £18,600. They say you cannot put a price on love, but it seems the UK government has done just that.”

MENAFN13042024007365015876ID1108091229