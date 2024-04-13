Kuwait Amb. To Jordan In Contact With Universities To Accommodate Kuwaiti Students

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri said on Saturday that they have contacted universities in Jordan to review conditions of Kuwaiti students following the temporary closure of Jordanian airspace.

Al-Marri informed KUNA that the Kuwait Cultural Office in Jordan has reached out to university administrators to assist Kuwaiti students during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and reschedule exams only upon providing proof of canceled flight tickets.

Al-Marri reassured parents of students and Kuwaiti citizens in Jordan that the embassy is in frequent communication with Jordanian authorities to stay updated on the latest developments regarding the airspace closure.

Earlier, the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (CARC) announced the temporary closure of Jordan's airspace to all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights, effective from tonight for the next few hours. (end)

