China's Path Not Taken: Global Leadership Chances

In the same years, China was experiencing problems of its own. Between 2002 and 2007, the transition of power from Jiang Zemin to Hu Jintao highlighted underlying succession issues and suggested the potential for symbolic political reform in the Mainland. At the same time, the introduction of guided elections could have started in Hong Kong. Private property should have received complete legal protection, and a general amnesty for past economic crimes would have permitted the Chinese ecnomy to turne over a new leaf.

Such moves could have demonstrated a commitment to gradual political openness, enhancing China's image domestically and internationally. The party and its leadership could have come out stronger.

The issue of“princelings” within the Chinese Communist Party could have been addressed by establishing a hereditary chamber merging state and party structures, which could have been a significant step in formalizing the role of elites while potentially stabilizing political succession and governance practices.

China's relationships with its neighbors Japan and India historically have been tense, particularly regarding territorial disputes.

A bold move to cede the Senkaku Islands to Japan and make border concessions to India, possibly paired with importing 10,000 English teachers from India, could have drastically improved relationships. Proficiency in English across China would have bolstered its global competitiveness, in view of English's role as the international business and diplomatic lingua franca.

The 2008 financial crisis represented a critical moment for global economies. A decision then by China to make the Renminbi (RMB) fully convertible or maybe to peg it openly to the US Dollar could have transformed the currency into a cornerstone of the global financial system.

Additionally, adopting President Obama's 2009 proposition to cut emissions in exchange for technology transfers while facilitating a reasonable RMB revaluation could have generated immense goodwill from developing nations impacted by China's export surge. Moderation of financial stimulus measures during those years could have further stabilized China's economic growth.

The Belt and Road initiative to enhance global connectivity and cooperation has been one of China's most ambitious international projects. But instead of excluding the US from the plan, moving to situate its headquarters in Los Angeles or San Francisco would have been a stroke of geopolitical sensitivity. Such inclusivity could have cemented China's status as the world's leading superpower, supported unrestrainedly by the US and the global community.

In summary, while the path not taken by China would have been paved with complex challenges and potential risks, it also would have ushered in a world with cooperation in global leadership, strategic compromises and a commitment to both domestic and international reform.