INE Recognized As Top Training Provider By G2, Named To 2024 Best Software Awards

Cary, NC, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , the leading provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced its recognition as an enterprise and small business leader in technical skills development, and its designation as the recipient of G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Education Products . This new category of awards ranks the world's top 50 software education products based on authentic reviews from more than 90 million G2 users.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader in networking and cybersecurity training,” said Dara Warn, INE's CEO.“We continue to invest in the tools and technology needed to deliver top-tier training to organizations and individuals.”

G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Fewer than 1% of vendors listed on G2 are named to the list. G2 badges, released quarterly, recognize INE's strong performance compared to competitors in specific areas, including its enterprise cybersecurity training and certification offerings, the depth and breadth of its online learning library, and global impact. INE earned the following G2 badges for Spring 2024:



Leader, Technical Skills Development

Leader, Enterprise Technical Skills Development

Leader, Small-Business EMEA Technical Skills Development

Leader, Europe Technical Skills Development

Leader, EMEA Technical Skills Development

High Performer, Small-Business Technical Skills Development

High Performer, Enterprise EMEA Technical Skills Development

High Performer, Small-Business Europe Technical Skills Development

High Performer, Small-Business Asia Pacific Technical Skills Development High Performer, Asia Technical Skills Development

Earlier this year, INE was named to Security Boulevard's list of the Top 10 Hacking Certifications for both the Certified Professional Penetration Tester (eCPPT) and Web Application Penetration Tester eXtreme (eWPTX) certifications. The list showcases some of the best ethical hacking certifications for cybersecurity professionals.

In reviewing the eCPPT , reviewers noted:



The realistic experience

A robust training program Its credentials to boost employability in Europe (specifically noted as“remarkable”).

In reviewing the eWPTX , reviewers applaud:



The challenging nature of the exam Requiring advanced methodologies and skills in creating exploits that“modern tools couldn't fathom.”

INE has released a number of new products and features in the last year, including Skill Dive , Skill Sonar , INE Security , and most recently CTF Arena – a free, gamified capture-the-flag environment that enables users to test and prove skills, climb leaderboards, and compete for top prizes.

