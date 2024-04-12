NZ's Allen, Milne Ruled Out Of Pakistan T20is; Blundell And Foulkes Called In

(MENAFN- IANS) Auckland, April 12 (IANS) Top order batter Finn Allen and fast bowler Adam Milne have been ruled out of the New Zealand's T20 series against Pakistan with respective injuries.

Allen suffered a back injury while Milne sustained an ankle injury while training ahead of team's departure.

"The nature of their respective injuries meant they wouldn't be able to take part in any of the five-match series, due to start next week in Rawalpindi. Plans for their return to cricket will be confirmed in the coming weeks," New Cricket said in a statement.

Wicketkeeper batter Tom Blundell and uncapped all-rounder Zak Foulkes have been called into the squad as replacements.

The 21-year-old Foulkes showcased his talent in the 2023-24 Super Smash season, claiming 14 wickets at an impressive average of 16.28 while representing Canterbury. Additionally, he exhibited his batting prowess with a strike-rate of 150. On the other hand, Blundell has previously played in seven T20Is.

"We feel for both Finn and Adam, suffering injuries so close to the start of the tour. They have been strong performers for us in the T20 format since the last World Cup.

"Our support staff and medical networks will be working closely with both players over the next few weeks to complete plans for their treatment and subsequent return to cricket," head coach Gary Stead said.

New Zealand team depart from Auckland to Pakistan on Friday evening with the first T20I to be played on April 18 in Rawalpindi.

Tom Bruce was considered for selection but made himself unavailable for family reasons and to continue with his current contract with Lancashire, the NZC said.