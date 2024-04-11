Global Economy Now Has Its Own 'Three-Body Problem'

Given the lack of transparency concerning China's debt troubles, global investors aren't quite sure where all the financial bodies are buried now – and never mind one year out. The $9

trillion

mountain of local government financing vehicles alone poses huge risks.

This spotlights the dilemma China faces between curbing fiscal excesses and keeping growth as close to 5% as possible.

“In our view, long-term consolidation efforts might need to take a back seat to short-term stabilization concerns, and the debt outlook could look worse before it looks better,” says Lynn Song, ING Bank's chief economist for Greater China.“Failing to restore growth and confidence would weaken the GDP side of the debt to GDP equation and could have an equally harmful impact on long-term debt sustainability.”

The US could be an even bigger global growth spoiler this year. Case in point is the news this week that US consumer prices accelerated in March to a 3.5% annual rate, up from 3.2% in February. It marked the

hottest inflation

gain in the last six months.

At the very least, a US Federal Reserve rate cut is off the table for the foreseeable future.“You can kiss a June interest rate cut goodbye,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at advisory Bankrate.

Bad news on inflation is colliding with a national debt topping US$34 trillion and extreme political squabbling in Washington. Republicans controlling the House of Representatives still haven't passed a budget since the last one expired last September. Threats abound that another government shutdown is coming.

Lawmakers such as Marjorie Taylor Greene have turned the US House of Representatives chaotic. Photo: BBC

In November, Moody's cited“continued political polarization” when it downgraded Washington's

credit outlook . A very significant moment, considering Moody's is the only major credit company to rate US debt AAA.

“Continued political polarization within US Congress,” Moody's says,“raises the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability.”

Such clashes could become even more extreme should Donald Trump return to the US presidency following the November 5 election. In his 2017-2021 stint in the White House, Trump launched a trade war versus China, bullied the Fed into cutting rates and hinted at defaulting on US debt. Then he inspired an insurrection to attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Economists worry Trump 2.0 would be even more off the rails. Already, he's promising to slap 60% tariffs on all Chinese goods on top of those he imposed during the Trump 1.0 era. And pledging to revoke“most favored nation” trade status.

“The most frequently asked questions among local investors [in China] include implications for China should Donald Trump become the next US president,” says Maggie Wei, economist at Goldman Sachs Group.

Not that current US President

Joe Biden

has gone easy on China. Along with keeping Trump's tariffs in place, Biden curtailed China's access to semiconductors and other vital technologies. He limited the ability of multinational companies to invest in Xi's economy. As such, Xi might not be happy with either election outcome.

“Whoever wins the 2024 presidential election, whether that's Biden or Trump, I don't think there'll be a difference in the way the US approaches China - whether it's US investment, technology transfer or trade,” David Firestein, president of the George H. W. Bush Foundation for US-China Relations, tells Bloomberg.

Firestein adds that“the political climate in the United States in terms of China is going to be very similar to what it has been over these last eight or nine years, irrespective of whether Biden or Trump wins. When Biden came in, he essentially not only embraced Trump's policies, but indeed largely doubled down on them.”

Add in the risk of a policy mistake by the Fed. Even before this week's bad

inflation news , Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled he's in no hurry to cut rates with the US unemployment rate anchored below 4%.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Image: Xinhua

Last month, Powell said:“We are prepared to maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate for longer if appropriate.” Now, it could be much longer.

“Three months of surprisingly strong services inflation are difficult to explain away and suggest that demand strength could be sustaining elevated US inflation, which limits the Fed's ability to ease policy,” says Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard.

Economist Kathy Bostjancic at Nationwide Mutual adds that recent data“will undermine Fed officials' confidence that inflation is on a sustainable course back to 2% and likely delays rate cuts to September at the earliest and could push off rate reductions to next year.”

There's growing concern, though, that extending the“higher for longer” era for US yields could backfire. That's particularly the case considering that most US inflation is about supply constraints post-Covid 19, not runaway demand that the Fed can control.

Some worry that delaying Fed rate cuts increases the risks of stress in credit markets. That could increase the odds of Silicon Valley Bank-like blowups amongst medium-sized banks and strains in the commercial property sector.

“In early 2008 Ben Bernanke's Federal Reserve downplayed at great cost the downside risks to the economy coming from the subprime loan crisis,” says Desmond Lachman, economist at the American Enterprise Institute.