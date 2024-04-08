Aam Aadmi Party Kicks Off 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' Campaign For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (April 8) launched its "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign, setting the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

2024. This development comes a day after calling for fasting protest held by the party to show solidarity with its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail.

Key AAP leaders, including Gopal Rai, convened at Jantar Mantar to stage the fast, condemning Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). They stressed that the electorate would deliver a resounding response to the BJP in the upcoming polls for imprisoned Kejriwal.

In a bold challenge to the ruling BJP, AAP leaders dared them to impose President's rule in Delhi, confidently asserting that such a move would lead to the BJP's obliteration from the national capital.

The protest saw widespread participation from AAP volunteers and supporters, both within the country and abroad. Demonstrations were reported from various states and cities worldwide, including Boston, Los Angeles, Washington DC, New York, Toronto, London, and Melbourne.

Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai expressed firm belief that Kejriwal would soon be released from jail to resume the battle against the BJP's alleged "dictatorship."

During the six-hour protest at Jantar Mantar, a backdrop featuring Kejriwal behind bars dominated the stage. Portraits of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh flanked by Mahatma Gandhi's photo adorned the front.

Addressing the gathering, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who recently received bail from the Supreme Court in a Delhi excise "scam" case, reiterated Kejriwal's integrity, emphasizing that he has been, is, and will remain honest.