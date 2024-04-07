De Bruyne reaches milestone by scoring 100th goal for Manchester City

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Kevin De Bruyne achieved a significant milestone in his career with Manchester City by scoring his 100th goal for the club during their match against Crystal Palace. De Bruyne's accomplishment was marked by two well-executed strikes that contributed to Manchester City's victory.



"The Belgian's two magnificent strikes against Crystal Palace saw him become just the 18th man in our Club's history to reach three figures for goals scored," Manchester City stated in a declaration.



"The milestone comes in his 372nd appearance for the Club, having already amassed 166 assists across all competitions," the club further mentioned.



Kevin De Bruyne's achievement of scoring his 100th goal for Manchester City against Crystal Palace on Saturday underscores his significant impact on the club's success over the years. De Bruyne's journey with Manchester City has been nothing short of remarkable, marked by his pivotal role in leading the team to five English Premier League titles, alongside notable victories in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.



His versatility and scoring prowess have been evident across various competitions, with a tally of 67 goals in the Premier League, 15 in the Champions League, 10 in the Carabao Cup, and eight in the FA Cup.



Beyond his individual achievements, De Bruyne's contributions have been instrumental in shaping Manchester City's formidable attacking force and driving their pursuit of success on both domestic and international fronts. As the team continues to compete at the highest level, De Bruyne's milestone serves as a testament to his enduring impact and unwavering commitment to Manchester City's quest for glory.



Currently, Manchester City sits in the second position in the Premier League standings, with 70 points garnered from 31 games played in the ongoing season.

