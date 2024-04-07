Six From Qatar Ranked In '100 Most Powerful Arabs 2024'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Six Qataris have been named among '100 Most Powerful Arabs 2024' list by Gulf Business magazine.

Led by the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, these prominent figures exemplify Qatar's growing influence in the region and on the global stage.

The selection process involved a meticulous review of events spanning 2023-2024, evaluating candidates across four key metrics: financial capital, human capital, expansion plans and level of personal fame.

Gulf Business stated that through the listees' extraordinary accomplishments, they "continue to redefine possibilities and inspire generations to come."

Here are the highest ranked Arabs from Qatar to figure in Gulf Business' annual 100 Most Powerful Arabs list:

. 4th - HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi , Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, maintained his prominence at 4th place.

Since assuming strategic leadership in 2014, Al Kaabi has steered QatarEnergy towards success, cementing its position as a global leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

Al Kaabi has spearheaded strategic initiatives such as the North Field Expansion project aimed at meeting surging global LNG demands. Read more here .

. 12th - Mansoor Ebrahim Al Mahmoud , CEO of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), stood at 12th place.

Under his stewardship, QIA, managing assets worth $475 billion, launched Qatar's inaugural VC Fund of Funds, eyeing over $1 billion in investments.

Al Mahmoud is also the vice chairman of Qatar Stock Exchange and Qatar Airways. Read more here .

. 14th - Nasser Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa , Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group CEO, clinched the 14th position, reflecting QNB's sustained financial prowess.

The company reported an increase in its total asset value in 2022 to QR1.189 trillion, and surpasses the trillion-riyal mark in total assets for the third consecutive year.

Al Khalifa also serves on the board of telecommunications company Ooredoo Qatar. Read more here .

. 32nd - HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani , Chairperson of Qatar Museums, emerged as the sole Qatari woman on the list, claiming the 32nd spot (33rd in 2023).

Renowned for bringing world's leading artists and artworks to the region, she has played a pivotal role in positioning Qatar as a cultural beacon.

Driving Qatar's cultural prominence with architecturally striking museums and cultural initiatives, Her Excellency launched her podcast 'The Power of Culture' in December 2023. She also chairs the Doha Film Institute, Reach Out to Asia and Qatar Leadership Centre. Read more here .

. 51st - Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo , Managing Director and Group CEO of Ooredoo, secured the 51st position.

Under his leadership, Ooredoo orchestrated transformative mergers and pledged to invest $1.1 billion over the next two years to advance technological developments and boost digital solutions in the Middle East – an initiative that is expected to impact 109 million lives.

Ooredoo's full-year revenue reached QR23.2 billion ($6.4 billion) in 2023. Read more here .

. 71st - Eng. Badr Mohammed Al Meer , Qatar Airways Group CEO, marked his debut at 71st place.

Al Meer oversees one of the world's biggest airlines with a fleet of more than 200 aircraft flying to more than 170 destinations across six continents. The flag carrier's profit soared 113.8% year-over-year to QR3.74 billion ($1.03 billion) in the first six months of FY2023/24 while its revenue rose 7.4% to reach QR40.13 billion.

Al Meer was named group CEO of Qatar Airways in December last year. Read more here .

According to Gulf Business, this year's list saw eight new entrants who have been building their influence across the global landscape. While a few exited the list, 21 women were added as power listers this year.

It added that while Arabs from across the world were included in the selection process, in general, "Gulf Business has excluded politicians and royalty, unless the contenders have a strong leaning towards business activity."



