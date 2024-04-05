Hurry: Deadline For The New York Homeowners Rebate Program Is Just Days Away

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) New Yorkers have just days left to apply for a rebate that could give them $1,400 or more. The deadline for the New York Homeowners rebate program, called School Tax Relief (STAR), is December 31. The program offers property tax deductions to eligible homeowners in the state.

School Tax Relief (STAR): you get two options

New York's School Tax Relief exemption program offers an exemption on a portion of school property taxes or a rebate check to eligible homeowners. The deadline for the New York Homeowners rebate program is December 31.

Homeowners get two options under the STAR program – the Basic (with no age restrictions) and Enhanced STAR (for seniors only). A homeowner can't receive benefits from both programs, but they can switch from the Basic to Enhanced STAR if eligible.



Although homeowners can switch between the Basic to Enhanced STAR program at any time during the year, applying before the deadline for the New York Homeowners rebate program will ensure that applicants receive the exemption on their school tax bill in the year in which they registered.

The Basic STAR exemption program is from New York City, and the exemption received will appear on the homeowner's property tax bill. Homeowners, irrespective of age, with annual incomes of less than $250,000 qualify for the Basic STAR exemption, which offers an average exemption of $778.

The Enhanced STAR exemption, on the other hand, is offered by New York state, and it is open to applicants 65 or older by December 31 of the year of the exemption. If the property is jointly owned, only one spouse or family member needs to be 65 or older.

Applicants must own their home, which must be their primary residence. Also, the applicants' income (all owners and resident spouses or registered domestic partners) for the Enhanced STAR exemption must not be more than $98,700. The average check amount under the Enhanced STAR exemption is $1,407.

How to apply before deadline for New York Homeowners rebate program?

You need to apply before the deadline for the New York Homeowners rebate program if you owned your property and received STAR in 2015-16 but somehow lost it later and now want it to be restored. You also need to apply before the deadline if you currently receive Basic STAR but want to switch to Enhanced STAR now.

Those who meet the requirements can apply for the Basic STAR or Enhanced STAR tax exemption by submitting an application online . You can also apply offline by downloading the application form at the Property Tax Benefits for Homeowners page.

Those who qualify for the STAR program will get it either in the form of credit or exemption, which will be applied automatically to their property tax bill. You can visit , or call (518) 457-2036 to get more information on the STAR program.