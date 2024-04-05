Kerala: Railway Police Registers Case Over Attack Against TTE In Jan Shatabdi Express

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Railway police have registered a case against the accused for attacking TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express this morning.

A man begging on a Jan Shatabdi Express, en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, assaulted the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) when asked to show a ticket on Thursday( March 4). The incident occurred as the train departed from Thiruvananthapuram Central station.

The complaint was filed by TTE Jason Thomas and the case has been registered for physical assault and obstructing to work. The FIR stated that the beggar approached the TTE and physically assaulted him.



Eyewitnesses reported that TTE Jaison Thomas asked the accused, who was sitting at the train door, to get down at the station. However, the accused disregarded the TTE's instructions and proceeded to attack him. During the altercation, the accused scratched Jaison's face and then jumped from the moving train. Jaison sustained a minor cut near his left eye as a result of the attack and sought medical treatment at the hospital.

The Railway police are currently investigating the case based on CCTV footage and other evidence.

