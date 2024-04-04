Global ATM Managed Services Market Projected To Reach $12.21 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ATM Managed Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Impressive Market Expansion

The global ATM managed services market is on an upward trajectory, as detailed in a recent comprehensive market report. Industry observations indicate a formidable growth from $8.26 billion in 2023 to an estimated $8.89 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth can be credited to diverse factors including an emphasis on cost efficiency, adherence to stringent regulatory compliance, increased security concerns, as well as the continued expansion of ATM networks which underscore the market's dynamic evolution.

Future Market Trends and Drivers

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to experience robust growth, with projections of $12.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The forthcoming years are expected to witness several pivotal developments fueling this growth, such as the integration of data analytics, global expansion of ATM networks, and the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions and remote monitoring services. Enhanced partnerships and collaborations within the industry are envisaged to play a crucial role, with security and compliance, alongside technological advancements, emerging as major trends.

Rise of Debit Card Usage

A significant spike in debit card utilization is anticipated to be a major propellant for the ATM-managed services market in the imminent future. Debit cards facilitate secure, straightforward transactions, and their increased adoption has led to amplified demand for ATM management services, thereby positively impacting market growth.

Urbanization as a Growth Catalyst

Urbanization is another driver stirring the growth of the ATM managed services market. The migration of individuals to cities has engendered a heightened need for secure, accessible, and technologically equipped banking services, thereby supplementing the growth of ATM Managed Services in urban locales.

Product Innovations Spurring Market Growth

Continual product innovation remains a cornerstone in the advancement of the ATM managed services industry. Industry leaders are investing in advanced solutions to enhance their market positions. Innovations such as white-label ATMs and cardless cash withdrawal systems exemplify the continuous efforts to enhance service offerings and cater to the evolving market demands.

Strategic Acquisitions and Industry Leadership

Strategic acquisitions are significantly shaping the competitive landscape of the ATM managed services market. Major corporations are making strides in bolstering their offerings and reinforcing their as-a-service strategies, thereby establishing a more comprehensive suite of technological solutions for clients.

The ATM managed services market report encompasses crucial aspects such as different types of services, diverse applications, and extensive geographic and market segment coverage. The findings reflect the market's value, comprehending the revenue streams of enterprises pertinent to the sale of goods and/or services within the market across various regions globally.

Regional Market Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the largest contributor to the ATM managed services market share in 2023, with North America projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights into regional and global market dynamics advocating for an informed understanding of the prosperous future of the ATM managed services industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Ags Transact Technologies Ltd.

Cardtronics Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Fiserv Inc.

Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd.

CMS Info Systems Ltd.

Electronic Payment and Services Pvt. Ltd.

Adam Hall Group

QDS Inc.

TetraLink

Mastercard Inc.

FUJITSU Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Beijing Choice Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Automated Transaction Delivery

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Cashlink Global Systems Pvt. Ltd.

CashTrans LLC

NCR Managed Services Corp.

Transact Technologies Ltd.

Vocalink Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Brink's India Pvt. Ltd.

Loomis India Pvt. Ltd.

Prosegur India Pvt. Ltd.

G4S Security Services India Pvt. Ltd.

ATM World Corp. ATM Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900