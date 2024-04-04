Senate Passes 5 Draft Laws

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr.4 (Petra) - The Senate on Thursday approved 5 draft laws as received from the Lower House of Representatives, in its session held Thursday, headed by its President, Faisal Fayez, in the presence of the Cabinet members.During the session, the Upper Chamber approved the amended Tourism Law, with a recommendation to the government to create a comprehensive committee entrsusted to license and monitor establishments to facilitate operations, especially hotel businesses and license the tourist entity as a single unit without dividing its facilities in the licensing process.The Senate approved the draft Planning and International Cooperation Law, which comes in implementation of the Executive Program to Modernize the Public Sector, aimed to review the Planning Law of 1971, to ensure complementary roles and responsibilities and interconnect with budget planning and resources.Additionally, the senators passed the draft Amman Municipality Law, which regulates procedures related to planning, organization, buildings, subdivision, division, expropriation, and procedures to grant development rights.The Senate greenlit the draft law to revoke the Law of Ratification of the Surface "Oil Shale" Distillation Agreement with the government, represented by the Natural Resources Authority (NRA) and the Karak International Oil Company (KIO), due to its failure to comply with the agreement requirements.The Senate approved the draft Renewable Energy Law, which regulates mechanisms for buying and selling electrical energy produced from establishments and homes.The law also sets systems, devices and equipment for renewable energy sources, and rationalization of energy consumption, which is exempt from customs duties and subject to the general sales tax at a "zero" rate.