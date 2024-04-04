Egypt, Japan Affirm Rejection Of Any Israeli Attack On Palestine's Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa affirmed on Thursday their countries' rejection of any Israeli ground attack targeting the Palestinian city of Rafah.

This came during a phone call between the two top officials, during which they discussed developments in Gaza and joint efforts to reach a ceasefire and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, said the spokesman, Director of the Public Diplomacy Department at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zeid in a statement.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt's rejection of any forced displacement of the population of Gaza and any ground invasion of the Palestinian city of Rafah.

For her part, the Japanese minister affirmed her country's rejection of any ground attack on the Palestinian Rafah, pointing to her country's decision to resume funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on April 2.

The two ministers agreed to continue coordination and consultation to enhance their joint efforts to stop the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible. (end)

