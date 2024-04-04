Denied Admission In Hospital, Woman In Jaipur Delivers Baby Outside

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 4 (IANS) A woman in Jaipur delivered her baby outside the main gate of a hospital after the staff refused to admit her.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when the staff referred the woman to another hospital and did not arrange an ambulance.

The woman, who was in acute labour pain, then delivered a baby girl in front of the hospital gate.

A huge crowd gathered outside the hospital following which the staff took the woman to the female ward.

As per sources, Ashok Verma took his wife to Kanwatia Hospital when she had labour pain. The doctors after diagnosis referred her to Janana Hospital. Verma pleaded with them to get her admitted to the hospital. The staff refused blatantly following which an argument broke out. The staff then asked them to leave the premises and go to the Janana Hospital. The staff neither helped the woman nor provided an ambulance to her.

Soon after coming out of the hospital, the woman delivered the baby girl on a platform adjacent to the hospital building.

Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma then reached the hospital and met Superintendent Rajendra Singh Tanwar lambasting him for the staff's attitude. He met the victim's family and assured them of all help. Additional Chief Secretary Shubhra Singh also directed officials to visit the place to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, R.S. Tanwar, the medical superintendent, of Kanwatia Hospital said that the matter will be investigated and strict action will be taken against the accused.