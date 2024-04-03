Government Borrowings To Ukraine's State Budget Reach UAH 473B In Jan-Mar 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-March 2024, the government borrowings to Ukraine's state budget general fund came to UAH 473.6 billion.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In January-March 2024, the actual government borrowings to the general fund of the state budget reached UAH 473.6 billion, or 97.0% of the target plan,” the report states.

A total of UAH 116.3 billion, including UAH 50.0 billion in foreign currency (USD 749.5 million and EUR 509.8 million), was raised in the state budget from the placement of domestic government bonds. A total of UAH 96.4 billion came through the issuance of war bonds.

Meanwhile, the external sources generated UAH 357.3 billion, or about USD 9.2 billion.

In January-March 2024, the public debt repayments came to UAH 115.3 billion (92.2% of the target plan), debt service payments – UAH 43.9 billion (88.5%).

A reminder that the actual government borrowings to Ukraine's state budget general fund reached UAH 1.68 trillion in 2023.