War Update: 95 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Most Attacks Repelled In Avdiivka Sector

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on Sunday, May 5, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, the enemy carried out 5 missile strikes, 69 air strikes and 74 MLRS attacks against the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The General Staff added that Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed drones overnight. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 23 attack UAVs.

In the past 24 hours, enemy air strikes hit Krasnyi Khutir in the Chernihiv region; Luhivka in the Sumy region; Kharkiv, Slobozhanske, Vesele, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region; Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Novosadove, Druzhba, Tarasivka, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Sadove, and Krynky in the Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks near Synkivka, Pishchane and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as Stelmakhivka and Berestove in the Luhansk region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks near Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 12 attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Novyi, Klishchiivka, and south of Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

On the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued to hold off the enemy outside Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy made 15 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas south of Novodarivka and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Kherson axis, the enemy the enemy attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro River. In the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out ten unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, the General Staff added, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on invasion troops, wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact.

During the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck seven enemy troop concentration areas, three command posts, three anti-aircraft missile systems and an enemy ammunition depot.

Ukrainian air defenders also destroyed a Kh-59/69 missile.

Ukrainian missile forces hit a Russian command post, a troop concentration area, a radar and one more important enemy target.

