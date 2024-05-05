AAP Leaders Organise Walkathon To Seek Support For CM Kejriwal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) In a show of solidarity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a walkathon on Sunday.

The event, which took place in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, saw AAP supporters marching with flags adorned with CM Kejriwal's photo alongside the slogan 'Jail ka jawab vote se (Answer to jail through votes)'.

Several AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, MLA Durgesh Pathak, MLA Vishesh Ravi, and MLA Shiv Charan Goel participated in the event.

Expressing their discontent over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Gopal Rai said that there is anger among the people of Delhi regarding the matter.

"The manner in which the BJP imprisoned CM Kejriwal, despite his overwhelming electoral mandate, and without any substantiated evidence or formal charges, has sparked widespread anger among the residents of Delhi,” Rai said, adding that people are supporting us to give the answer of 'jail' with votes on May 25".

Shelly Oberoi, Delhi MCD Mayor, also highlighted the significance of the walkathon in raising awareness about the power of voting and the importance of protecting democracy and the Constitution.