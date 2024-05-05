Poland Stands In Solidarity With Czechia, Germany Over Russian Cyberattacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland has expressed solidarity with Germany and the Czech Republic following a malicious cyber campaign against their political parties and democratic institutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

Both countries have publicly attributed the responsibility to the Advanced Persistent Threat 28 controlled by the Russian Federation.

"Poland, being also among targets of the APT 28, strongly condemns the repetitive and unacceptable malicious cyber campaigns conducted by the Russian actors. Our position is expressed in the statements of the European Union and NATO. We call on all States, particularly Russia, private sector and individuals to adhere to the principles of responsible behavior in cyberspace," the statement said.

Given the continuous rise of the cyber threats, Poland is committed to protecting national critical infrastructure, building resilience and bolstering cyber defenses.

The North Atlantic Council earlier said in a statement that Russia and the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) were involved in cyberattacks carried out by the APT28 structure against Germany and the Czech Republic, as well as in subversive activities targeting critical infrastructure and institutions in other NATO countries.

The North Atlantic Council also strongly condemned Russia's hybrid actions against allied countries and expressed NATO's readiness to respond to such actions individually and collectively.

Photo: