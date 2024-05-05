Perinatal Center In Kherson Receives Modern Medical Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thanks to benefactors, the perinatal center in Kherson has received modern medical equipment.

The Kherson City Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The perinatal center in Kherson has received modern medical equipment. A new ventilator has already been delivered to the medical facility. This necessary device will not only facilitate the work of medical personnel but also help save many of the smallest lives," the post reads.

According to the post, the ventilator was obtained thanks to the cooperation of the Kherson City Military Administration with volunteers from the Lighthouse of Revival charity foundation, with the support of the international mission Medics4Ukraine of the English organization World Extreme Medicine and the Hromadska Dovira (Public Trust) charity foundation.

The city administration thanked all benefactors for their support and assistance in saving the lives of Kherson residents.

Photo: Kherson City Military Administration