India Energy Storage Alliance Hosts The Curtain Raiser Of The India Energy Storage Week 2024 In The National Capital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) hosted a curtain-raiser for its upcoming annual flagship India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2024 at the India International Centre in New Delhi on 1st April, 2024.



The curtain raiser event marks the 10th-anniversary edition of the IESW that is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from July 1 to July 5, 2024. This year the India Energy Storage Week is expected to see 200+ exhibitors and partners with participation from 50+ countries. The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is being a delegation to the IESW 2024. The IESW 2024 is expected to feature 30+ conference sessions, CXO Roundtable, Buyer-Seller Forum, Country Roundtable, Women in Energy Networking Diner, IESA Industry Excellence Awards, Skill Development Roundtable & Career fair, IESA-i4C Energy Hackathon, Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Forum, 1st World Advanced Battery Conference (W-ABC) will be the key highlights of IESW 2024 and so on.



The event will also have 8 pavilions as part of the IESW 2024 exhibition. There will be dedicated halls for electric mobility, EV Infra, and green hydrogen technologies, start-up Pavilion, Innovation & Research pavilion, manufacturing & supply chain pavilion, Recycling Pavilion, Stationary energy storage expo and indigenous battery cell showcase.



The IESW 2024 curtain raiser witnessed the participation of key stakeholders from the clean energy and mobility, advanced battery manufacturing and supply chain, and recycling ecosystem.



IESA organized the IESW 2024 curtain raise event with support from key government and industry partners such as Agilent Technologies, Molsynth, CBC Corp, MalvÂ¬ern Panalytical, iPower Batteries, Green Fuel Energy, MathWorks, SEMCO, Envision, United Lasers, and others.

