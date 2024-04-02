Ukrainian Forces Down Nine Out Of Ten Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed nine out of ten enemy Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of April 1-2.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russians attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided air missile launched from the temporarily captured part of the Zaporizhzhia region ten strike drones launched from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

Nine Shahed-136/131 drones were destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.