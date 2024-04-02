Ukrainian Forces Down Nine Out Of Ten Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed nine out of ten enemy Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of April 1-2.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the Russians attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided air missile launched from the temporarily captured part of the Zaporizhzhia region ten strike drones launched from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). Read also:
Umerov, Austin discuss need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities
Nine Shahed-136/131 drones were destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
MENAFN02042024000193011044ID1108047029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.