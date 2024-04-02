Air India Hosts Event During Ramadan For Partners

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: One of the biggest names from the Indian aviation industry-Air India-hosted an iftar party for its agents in Bangladesh at a hotel in the capital on March 28, 2024.
Representatives from 50 leading travel agents and 20 top freight forwarding agencies attended the event along with high officials from Air India and its GSA in Bangladesh Rhythm Group.
Ganesh Rajaram, Country Manager, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sales Manager from Air India Bangladesh and Dedarul Alam, Executive Director of Rhythm Group, among others, were present on the occasion.
The hosts greeted and welcomed the airline's trade partners and the country's stakeholders to the iftar event.
Morgan D'souza, Country Manager of Vistara-Bangladesh, Sumanta Ghosh, CEO of State Bank of India-Bangladesh and other dignitaries also attended the iftar event.
MENAFN02042024000163011034ID1108046860
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.