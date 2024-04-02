Air India Hosts Event During Ramadan For Partners

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: One of the biggest names from the Indian aviation industry-Air India-hosted an iftar party for its agents in Bangladesh at a hotel in the capital on March 28, 2024.

Representatives from 50 leading travel agents and 20 top freight forwarding agencies attended the event along with high officials from Air India and its GSA in Bangladesh Rhythm Group.

Ganesh Rajaram, Country Manager, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sales Manager from Air India Bangladesh and Dedarul Alam, Executive Director of Rhythm Group, among others, were present on the occasion.

The hosts greeted and welcomed the airline's trade partners and the country's stakeholders to the iftar event.

Morgan D'souza, Country Manager of Vistara-Bangladesh, Sumanta Ghosh, CEO of State Bank of India-Bangladesh and other dignitaries also attended the iftar event.

