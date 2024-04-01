Mcdonald's Reveals What Restaurant Remaining Most Popular In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The most visited McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine is remaining the one situated on Vokzalna Square in Kyiv.

The relevant statement was made by McDonald's Managing Director for Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Slovakia Yuliya Badritdinova in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The most visited McDonald's restaurant in Kyiv is the one situated on Vokzalna Square. At the same time, across Ukraine as a whole, it is not worth measuring this indicator now, because the working schedule of restaurants differs due to a different number and duration of air raid alarms. Thus, the data are not completely representative,” Badritdinova told.

Despite this, McDonald's restaurants on Khreshchatyk Street and in Lukianivka are also traditionally popular among Kyiv residents and those visiting the capital.

A reminder that local ingredients in the McDonald's menu in Ukraine make up about 60%, and their share is gradually growing.