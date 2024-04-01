Over 13,000 People Evacuated In Kazakhstan Due To Flood

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 13,000 people have been evacuated, and access to 49villages has been cut off in Kazakhstan due to a spring floodprompted by melting of snow, a statement by the Kazakh EmergencySituations Ministry said on Monday Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The statement said: "With the forces and means involved, 13,659people were rescued and evacuated, of which 5,250 were children. Atthe same time, 1,655 people were evacuated by state aviationaircraft, including 425 children."

The statement noted that 6,034 people, including 2,386 children,stay in provisional accommodation centers in Aktobe, WestKazakhstan, Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay regions, adding that "10,684farm animals were taken to safe places."

Referring to work by emergency personnel, it pointed out that"rescue operations involved 8,458 people, 2,124 equipment, 808water pumping equipment and 65 watercraft, 14 aircraft from theMinistry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs,the Ministry of Defense, local executive bodies, andorganizations."

Criticizing regional governors for lack of proper anti-floodactivities, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meetingof the republican headquarters for flood control activities that"the peak of the current flood has not passed yet, so it isnecessary to make maximum use of all forces and means."

"The primary task is to prevent human casualties,” Tokayev wasquoted as saying in a statement by the Kazakh presidency.