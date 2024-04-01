Meet Sadanand Vasant Date, 26/11 Hero Who Is Now The New NIA DG

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sadanand Vasant Date has assumed the role of Director-General of the National Investigating Agency (NIA), succeeding Dinkar Gupta upon his retirement on March 31.

Who is Sadanand Vasant Date?

* A 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Date has amassed a wealth of experience throughout his career. He has served in various esteemed positions within the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra.



* Prior to his appointment as DG of the NIA, Date notably held the position of Chief of Maharashtra's ATS for two years. During his tenure, he tackled numerous high-profile cases, including the arrest of Pune's DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar on espionage charges and the apprehension of several terrorists associated with the ISI.



* Date's contributions extend further back, as he played a pivotal role in dismantling the Ravi Pujari gang while serving as the head of the Mumbai Crime Branch in previous years. Known for his unassuming lifestyle, Date has consistently maintained a low profile, preferring simplicity in his personal life.

* Before assuming his current role, Sadanand Vasant Date held several key positions, including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Inspector General (Ops) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Additionally, he has served as Police Commissioner in the cities of Mir-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, both situated near Mumbai.

* Date's valour and quick thinking during the infamous 26/11 attacks in Mumbai earned him widespread recognition. As one of the first responders to the targeted locations on that fateful night, Date displayed exemplary courage and remained actively engaged in the response efforts until the situation was contained. His bravery facilitated the rescue of hostages held by terrorists, including the successful capture of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving perpetrator. For his remarkable actions during the 26/11 attacks, Date was honoured with the President's Police Medal for Gallantry, in addition to receiving recognition for Meritorious Service and Distinguished Service in subsequent years.