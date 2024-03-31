Civilian Wounded In Russian MLRS Attack On Huliaipole

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the town of Huliaipole in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, wounding a 54-year-old man.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A 54-year-old resident of Huliaipole was injured in Russian shelling. The man was in the garden when enemy Grads [multiple rocket launchers] struck the front-line town. As a result of the shelling, a man from Huliaipole suffered shrapnel wounds," the post said.

Police officers provided first aid to the victim and handed him over to doctors.