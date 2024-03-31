Civilian Wounded In Russian MLRS Attack On Huliaipole

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the town of Huliaipole in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, wounding a 54-year-old man.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A 54-year-old resident of Huliaipole was injured in Russian shelling. The man was in the garden when enemy Grads [multiple rocket launchers] struck the front-line town. As a result of the shelling, a man from Huliaipole suffered shrapnel wounds," the post said. Read also:
Two civilians injured in Kherson region a result of rocket attack
Police officers provided first aid to the victim and handed him over to doctors.
MENAFN31032024000193011044ID1108041698
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.