Jordan, Iraq activate electricity interconnection to boost energy collaboration

(MENAFN) In a significant development aimed at bolstering energy cooperation between the two nations, Jordan and Iraq have officially activated their electrical interconnection. The announcement, relayed by the official Jordanian News Agency and confirmed by the Director General of the National Electricity Company, Amjad Al-Rawashdeh, marks a milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance regional energy infrastructure. Al-Rawashdeh elaborated that the interconnection will facilitate the exchange of electricity between the Jordanian Al-Risha electrical station and the Iraqi Al-Rutba station. Operating at a voltage of 132 kilovolts, the interconnection aims to supply power to the Al-Rutba area, situated near the border between the two countries.



Concurrently, the Iraqi News Agency reported that the Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, officiated the opening of the electrical interconnection line with Jordan on Saturday, further solidifying the commitment to mutual energy collaboration. This initiative underscores a strategic partnership between Jordan and Iraq, leveraging their geographical proximity and complementary energy resources to meet growing electricity demands and enhance regional stability.



The activation of the electrical interconnection follows a series of collaborative efforts between Jordan and Iraq, including the signing of a bilateral agreement last February. This agreement outlined plans to supply Iraq with electrical energy, with an initial capacity of 40 megawatts in the first phase. Such endeavors not only address the immediate energy needs of both nations but also lay the foundation for long-term energy security and sustainable development in the region.



Overall, the operationalization of the electrical interconnection between Jordan and Iraq represents a significant step towards fostering closer ties and achieving shared energy objectives. By leveraging cross-border infrastructure, the two countries aim to harness the potential of their energy resources to promote economic growth, enhance resilience, and advance regional integration.

