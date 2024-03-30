Russian Shelling In Donetsk Region's Krasnohorivka Kills Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces on Saturday launched artillery strikes on Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, killing two people and injuring one.
The regional prosecutor's office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
According to the post, residential buildings in Krasnohorivka came under fire.
"The enemy attack killed a 73-year-old man who was in one of the houses. His 50-year-old daughter, who was injured in the yard, was taken to a medical facility. The doctors diagnosed the victim with a mine blast injury and shrapnel injuries," the post said.
A 70-year-old woman was killed in her house on another street.
Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the strikes.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
