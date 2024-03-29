Azerbaijan Enables Europe's Access To Chinese Market Through Expanding Capacity Of BTK Railway

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In recent years, the importance of the Trans-CaspianInternational Transport Corridor for transportation in Eurasia hasincreased dramatically. Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads ofNorth-South and East-West transport routes, implements numerousmeasures.

These views were voiced by Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to thePresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan - head of the foreignpolicy affairs department of the Presidential Administration, in aninterview with China's "Phoenix" TV channel.







"Azerbaijan is becoming an important transport and logisticscenter in the South Caucasus with the expansion of commercialseaports, increasing the number of manufactured ships,modernization of railways, and the continuous increase in thevolume of sea and land cargo transportation," H. Hajiyev said.

Recalling that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries tosupport the "One Belt, One Road" initiative put forward by thePresident of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, theassistant to the President said that this project had a positiveeffect on the general well-being of the countries located along theroute, strengthened cooperation between them, and also promotedinter-civilizational dialogue; and thanks to this, theinternational community benefited from the ancient Chinesecivilization.

"We see this project as a cooperation, partnership and mutualprosperity that can bring prosperity to the countries along theroute. Azerbaijan, located between the Caspian Sea and the BlackSea, is a natural bridge connecting Central Asia and Europe," theAzerbaijani official noted.

Touching on the recent arrival of the train from Xi'an, China,passing through Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea and reachingAzerbaijan in just 11 days, the Presidential Assistant stressedthat this route proved once again that it is very important,competitive and possible from the point of view of transport. Atthe same time, this route is safe and reliable. We are working hardwith our Chinese friends to further improve the efficiency andcompetitiveness of this trade route.







It was brought to attention that Azerbaijan is also makingefforts to increase the transmission capacity of theBaku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Because goods are transported not onlyfrom East to West, but also in the opposite direction. Europeancompanies and the continent's trade institutions can use this routeto enter the Chinese and Central Asian markets. It was emphasizedthat Azerbaijan is developing the North-South route along with theEast-West route. Due to all this, Azerbaijan is considered atransport and logistics center on the Eurasian continent.

Noting that in recent years, Azerbaijan has paid attention tothe development of the non-oil economy and is trying to achieveeconomic diversification, the foreign policy department head drewattention to the solar power plants created in our country. He saidthat this is an important stage in cooperation between China andAzerbaijan in the field of green energy.

COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, was alsotouched upon in the interview, and it was noted that the issue ofclimate financing, which did not make progress at the previousconference, will become the main topic at the Baku conference.

At the same time, it was stated that Azerbaijan is the guarantorof European energy security, and exports oil and natural gas tomany European countries. It was noted that there is closecooperation between China and Azerbaijan in the field of energy,and Chinese companies participate in oil and natural gas projects, in his interview H.Hajiyev emphasized that Chinesecompanies are good partners in the diversification of our country'seconomy, as the green transition has become a priority area forAzerbaijan.

It was pointed out that in Azerbaijan they are very happy to seeChina taking the lead in the field of global green transformation, China has actually proven the possibility of a greentransition.

"Transition to green energy is one of our priorities. We lookforward to actively working with our Chinese friends at COP29 andbeyond," added Hikmat Hajiyev.

Saying that COP29 demonstrated Azerbaijan's determination as acountry that has fossil fuels, as well as its diplomatic andpolitical courage, the President's assistant emphasized that italso shows Azerbaijan's strong and firm will.

"Azerbaijan has shown that we are determined, we want to be asupporter of green energy in addition to hydrocarbon resources, andwe are ready to contribute to this concept," he said.

In the interview, it was also mentioned that China andAzerbaijan have always cooperated closely in the internationalworld, firmly support multilateralism and protect the interests ofdeveloping countries.

In the end, China-US relations were touched upon, and it wasemphasized that unfair competition against official Beijing doesnot contribute to globalization and the well-being of worldcitizens.

