HM Amit Shah To Address Rally In Bihar’S Ujiarpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Bihar's Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

He will address a rally in Mahant Ram Raksha Das senior secondary school in Sarairanjan block in Samastipur district. Sarairanjan block comes under Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

HM Amit Shah will campaign for Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Home and BJP candidate. Nityanand Rai is contesting against Alok Mehta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Besides Ujiarpur, HM Amit Shah will also campaign for NDA candidate Shambhavi Choudhary. She is contesting from the Samastipur (SC Reserved) seat on the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPR) ticket.

The Home Minister will reach Patna airport at 3 p.m. and will go to Ujiarpur via helicopter. He will address a rally at 4 p.m.

The polling in Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Munger, Darbhanga and Begusarai is scheduled in the fourth phase of elections on May 13.

Earlier, HM Amit Shah addressed rallies in Aurangabad, Katihar, Begusarai, and Madhubani.