When talking about the bitter end of a people deceived forcenturies, the current situation of Armenia can be cited as anexample. Just as it is a very bad thing to be deceived, it is alsoa terrible thing to fight for a goal that has no end in sight.

Today, Armenia is experiencing a reset and it is adjustingitself to a situation where it should have been and is one stepaway from solving a long-standing dispute with Azerbaijan. However,the parties that prevent the taking of these last steps are tryingto reawaken the old ideas that have been absorbed into the bloodmemory of the people.

Armenian Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan (baptismal name Vazgen)continues his provocative propaganda in areas close to Azerbaijan'sborders with ideas that mislead Armenian society. Instead ofproviding religious service to people and calling for peace andunity, the stubborn cleric who incites them to war is supposedlytrying to show himself as a patriot.







Bagrat is not alone in this case, one of the forces keepingtight rein on him is former President of Armenia and separatistRobert Kocharyan. A few days ago, when Bagrat was in theArmenian-occupied villages of Gazakh, he received instructions fromhis master Kocharyan. Therefore, this "pious" propagandist, whobecame an extremely dangerous weapon, tried to use new methods toinfluence the masses more strongly.

Armenia is controlled by separatist elements not only from theinside, but also from the outside. Nikol Pashinyan, the PrimeMinister of the country, is already afraid to walk freely in hiscountry, and the emergence of a serious danger at any moment isconsidered inevitable for him.

Pashinyan is actually trying to show that he has come to termswith reality and is taking the initiative to change the stereotypedlaws of a state built on a false ideology. Although he tried tomake political maneuvers against Azerbaijan for a long time, heeven relied on the "great Western unity" he thought and putpressure on Azerbaijan, but in the end he realized that it wasuseless. Armenia's era of separatism is already experiencingbankruptcy.

Although the Armenian lobby tries to create panic and chaos bothabroad and at home, it already has to bear the full share of thedamage. It is not uncommon to trick a group of people into thestreets and stage a protest show. Until then, similar shows werewitnessed by the European community, and as a result, the true sideof an empty ideology based on lies was exposed.







Making a group of Armenians sit on the street in Lebanon andpush them to a demonstration that they don't even understand is anexample of the real fraud of the Armenian lobby.

Today, Azerbaijani lands are finally regaining their sovereigntyafter more than 30 years of occupation. Although the pro-Armenianforces in the West and other countries could not digest thishistoric victory, it is happening. Armenia's leadership is finallyhelpless in the face of the truth, but the opposing lobbyorganizations, knowing what the fate will be, use every means toturn the country and even the region into a bloodbath.

Azerbaijan is ready for any situation and is not incapable ofgiving a decent response to all opposing forces, whether outsidethe country or in the region.