Mannara Chopra Loves Indian Wear During Summer Because It Feels So Comfortable

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra likes to keep her fashion choices "easy" and opts for Indian wear over western outfits because she finds it comfortable.

Taking about her preference between Indian and western attire, Mannara told IANS:“I prefer Indian (wear) because it is very comfortable for the summers. Just wear a nice Lucknowi kurti with jeans and juttis. I love it.”

Mannara likes to keep her fashion "easy and cool".

"(I) Just keep it easy breezy cool. Don't overdo it. Just keep it minimalistic," she said.

The actress, who gained the spotlight with the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss', does not follow a complex beauty regimen.

“My go-to beauty regime is simple. Just applying a basic rose face wash and I just use this authentic cream which my mother and my grandmother have been using.

"It's an oily cream, just apply it all over your face, switch on the AC, and sleep, and then the next day you're all fresh and rejuvenated,” said the actress, who walked the runway for designer Sandhya Shah at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

The actress also shared that on a lazy day, if she goes out, she styles herself with a bun, sneakers, track pants, and a shirt with the sleeves rolled up.