Blue Corner Notice Issued Against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol's Help Being Taken: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr. G Parameshwara, announced on Sunday that a Blue Corner notice has been issued and Interpol's assistance is being sought to repatriate Prajwal Revanna, the NDA's candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, who is embroiled in sexual harassment allegations.

A Blue Corner Notice, issued by the international police cooperation body, aims to gather further information from member countries regarding an individual's identity, whereabouts, or involvement in criminal activities.

The minister mentioned that a Special Investigation Team, tasked with investigating the sex scandal, will determine the course of action for bringing Prajwal back to India.

"Already Blue Corner notice has been issued. The Interpol will inform all the countries and locate him," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

The Home Minister commended the efforts of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) entrusted with investigating the case, noting its adherence to legal procedures in addressing received complaints.

He cited the recent arrest of an individual, alluding to HD Revanna, Prajwal's father and a JD(S) MLA, in connection with an abduction case. Revanna, who faces accusations of molestation and kidnapping, was apprehended by the SIT on Saturday following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by a local court.

The arrest is part of the SIT's investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving Prajwal Revanna, the 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and a JD(S) leader. The dissemination of explicit video footage purportedly featuring Prajwal in Hassan prompted the state government to form the SIT to probe the allegations.