Switzerland Invites Pope Francis To Peace Conference On Ukraine

Switzerland has invited Pope Francis to a conference on achieving peace in Ukraine, which will be held in mid-June at the Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne.

Swiss President Viola Amherd announced this in an interview with Blick , Ukrinform reports.

"We invited the Holy See. The Vatican is very positive about the peace conference," she said.

When asked whether Switzerland received official responses from other countries about their participation in the conference - in particular from Brazil, India, China and South Africa, which spoke positively about the event, the president noted: "We just sent out invitations this week. I'm sure there will be a good turnout."

Telling how the decision on the conference was made, Amherd said: "President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky raised the issue at our meeting in Bern, and I believe that Switzerland should do everything possible to support Ukraine. As a neutral state, Switzerland has a lot of experience in the field of peace building.”

According to her, four topics will be discussed at the conference: humanitarian issues, nuclear security, freedom of navigation, and food security.

"If we find a common denominator, it will already be something," the president noted. In her opinion, the conference will be considered successful if adequate participation is ensured and it is possible to "approach the peace process in concrete terms."

"We have to think ahead – especially about the day after tomorrow," Amherd added.

She also confirmed own participation in the event.

As reported, a high-level international conference aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine will be held on June 15-16.

