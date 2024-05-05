Revanth Reddy Forwarded My Fake Video On Reservation, Says Amit Shah In T'gana Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Adilabad (Telangana), May 5 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged on Sunday that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy forwarded his fake video about the reservation.

Addressing a public meeting at Sirpur Kagaz Nagar in Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, HM Shah slammed the Congress for contesting elections with lies.

"My fake video was forwarded by Telangana CM," the Home Minister said, referring to the doctored video of his speech circulated on social media recently.

"They are saying we will take away the reservation. I want to give you 'Modi guarantee' that as long as there is even one BJP MP in the Parliament, the reservation for tribals, Dalit and OBCs will not be scrapped," he said. Terming the Muslim reservation introduced by the Congress party as 'unconstitutional', Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that once the BJP comes to power in Telangana, it will scrap Muslim reservations and increase the reservation of tribals and Dalits.

The Home Minister alleged that the Congress diluted the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs, to give it to Muslims.

He also remarked that Congress wants to run the country on the basis of Muslim personal law.

HM Amit Shah stated that the Congress and the BRS cannot protect Telangana from 'Owaisi theory' and 'Razakars'.

"Congress and BRS are scared of Asaduddin Owaisi. They can't do any good to Telangana," he said and claimed that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do good to Telangana.

The Home Minister also reiterated that the BJP will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day every year.

He also said that within a short time after coming to power in Telangana, the Congress turned the state into an ATM for Congress.

He said that every day, crores of rupees are going to Congress.

Asserting that the BJP is increasing its vote share in Telangana with every election, HM Shah exuded confidence that the party will win more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in the coming elections.

The BJP leader said that in the ongoing elections, there are two camps.

"There is NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and there is INDIA bloc under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. On one side there is Congress, which has done scams of Rs 12 lakh crore while on the other, there is PM Modi who served as chief minister and Prime Minister for 23 years but there is no allegation of corruption of a single paisa against.

"On one hand there is Rahul Gandhi who was born with a silver spoon while on the other there is PM Modi who was born in the family of a poor tea-seller," HM Shah said.

He claimed that in the first two phases, PM Modi marched ahead with a century (of votes) and exuded confidence that in the third phase they will reach close to 200.

HM Shah also appealed to the people of Adilabad constituency to elect BJP candidate G. Nagesh with a huge majority.