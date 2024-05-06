Air Defence Forces Destroy 12 Out Of 13 Shaheeds Launched From North

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defence forces destroyed 12 enemy attack UAVs in Sumy region.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of 6 May 2024, the Russian invaders attacked from the north with 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAV s (launch area - Kursk region - Russia). As a result of combat operations, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 12 enemy attack UAVs in Sumy region," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday evening, the movement of enemy Shahed drones was spotted in Ukraine, and air alert was declared in a number of regions.