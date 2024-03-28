Mount Lavinia Hotel Observes Earth Hour: A Symbol Of Unity And Environmental Consciousness

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Mount Lavinia Hotel, took a significant step towards environmental conservation by observing Earth Hour. From 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, the hotel, along with its guests, participated in a remarkable event held in the hotel's Courtyard.

During this hour, the hotel made a powerful statement by switching off 95% of the lights, demonstrating their commitment to reducing energy consumption and their carbon footprint. As the lights dimmed, guests and the MLH Team gathered near the Courtyard, creating an atmosphere of togetherness and environmental consciousness.

One of the highlights of the evening was the lighting of a colossal structure made up of over 800 oil lamps carefully arranged on the ground of the Courtyard. This display served as a powerful visual representation of the importance of unity in addressing environmental challenges.

Mount Lavinia Hotel's commitment to sustainability extends beyond Earth Hour. The hotel has implemented various eco-friendly practices such as the Poya Vegan Market, Vegan Lunch Buffet & High Tea and the monthly Slow Food Events. These initiatives align with the global movement towards sustainable tourism.

The successful observation of Earth Hour at Mount Lavinia Hotel is a testament to the power of collective action. By coming together and raising awareness about environmental issues, MLH and its guests have shown that they are committed to making a positive impact on the environment. This event serves as a reminder of the importance of individual and collective responsibility in safeguarding our planet.