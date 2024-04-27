Arrest Warrant Issued For Pkmap Chief Achakzai

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): An arrest warrant has been issued for renowned Pakhtun nationalist leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai,

A judicial magistrate issued the warrant for the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief for failing to appear in a case, according to Dawn.

The case is related to what the prosecution calls the grabbing of state-owned land and alleged meddling in the duty of government officials.

The judicial magistrate directed police to produce Achakzai before the court on April 27 (today). The PkMAP chairman was to appear in the court on April 22.

The FIR was registered by Gawalmandi police under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house-trespass) and 34 (with common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Quetta, officials of the Board of Revenue and police had earlier conducted a raid on the plot opposite Achakzai's residence.

