Kuwait Emir To Visit Jordan Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The visit of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah to Jordan on Tuesday, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah, holds significant importance due to its timing and context.

This visit marks the Emir's first to Jordan since his ascension to power, and it comes at a time when the region is experiencing unprecedented developments, especially the Israeli war on Gaza and the ongoing efforts to stop the aggression.

The visit also underscores the continuous consultation and coordination between the two nations' leaderships, reflecting the strong ties based on shared positions and mutual perspectives, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al Marri in his remarks to Petra, emphasised that Sheikh Meshal's state visit mirrors Jordan's“special and distinguished position” within Kuwait, highlighting the shared positions between the two countries, particularly regarding the Palestinian issue and the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Marri also underscored the shared and coordinated vision between the two countries at all levels, and the commitment of both leaderships to continue coordination and consultation on various Arab and regional issues.

The Kuwaiti ambassador also affirmed that Kuwait is one of the largest investors in Jordan across various sectors, including telecommunications, electronics, banking, engineering, and financial investment, noting that the total government and private investments from Kuwait in the Kingdom amount to approximately $20 billion.

Regarding the Jordanian workforce in Kuwait, the ambassador said noted that around 64,000 Jordanian expatriates reside in the country, playing an active role in the community.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Marri pointed out that both countries see eye-to-eye on the issue, with both focusing their efforts on stopping the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged coastal enclave.

He added that both countries are closely monitoring the escalating events in the Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, and unequivocally reject the acts of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians.

The Kuwaiti ambassador lauded the significant role played by the King in regional issues, praising his efforts on the Palestinian issue and the current situation in Gaza. He also commended King Abdullah's commitment to ongoing coordination and consultation with Sheikh Meshal on various Arab and regional issues.



