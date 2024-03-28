Rescuers Recover Body Of Dead Woman From Rubble In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the town of Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, rescuers have removed the body of a dead woman from under the rubble of a 2-storey residential building destroyed by the Russian shelling on the morning of March 28.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Rescuers removed the body of the deceased woman from the rubble," the statement says.

The State Emergency Service noted that the rescue operations lasted three hours. The personnel of the Main Directorate dismantled 20 tonnes of destroyed building structures.

Ukrinform earlier reported that the north of the Donetsk region came under massive enemy shelling. One woman was killed in Mykolaivka and one person was injured in Drobyshevo.

Photo: SES Main Directorate in Donetsk/Facebook