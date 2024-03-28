BJP Seeks EC Action Against Bengal Govt For Leaking Rekha Patra's 'Personal Details'

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) The BJP has sought the intervention of the Election Commission (EC) and initiate action against the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress for leaking the personal details of the BJP candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district, Rekha Patra.

Earlier, a row began as Trinamool Congress, on its X handle, shared information on Thursday accusing Rekha Patra, the face of a movement by women in Sandeshkhali against sexual harassment of women in the hands of a section of Trinamool Congress leaders, of siding with BJP after being benefitted from Swasthya Sathi, a health insurance scheme initiated by the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

With that post, Trinamool Congress also attached the government documents related to beneficiary details which contained all the personal details of Patra. "@BJP4India's MP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, plays the ultimate game of hypocrisy, enjoying the benefits of Smt. @MamataOfficial's schemes while aligning herself with Delhi's JOMIDARS. PM @narendramodi, the next time you call her, don't forget to inquire about her Swasthya Sathi card. It might help you understand how our leader's brainchild, Swasthya Sathi, surpasses the failed Ayushman Bharat scheme," the post by Trinamool Congress on X read.

Within an hour of that post, BJP's information technology cell chief and party co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya posted a counter message on his X handle, urging the EC to take immediate steps, to ensure personal data of all residents of West Bengal is safe with the state government and not leaked or misused by the ruling party.

"Shame on Mamata Banerjee. In a bid to denigrate the protesting women of #Sandeshkhali, TMC stoops to a new low and officially leaks sensitive government data, including personal details of Rekha Patra, BJP's candidate from Basirhat. TMC has to take the blame for any eventuality," Malviya posted.