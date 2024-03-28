Transporters Strike Call Brings Life To Standstill In Jammu

People were seen walking on foot along with their kids and families as there was no commercial vehicle plying on the road, reported news agency KNO.

Transport union president Vijay Chib said that they had reached an agreement with administration to run e-buses in areas which are least connected.

“But now e-buses are plying on busy routes as well which is putting risk to our livelihood. Administration must think about our earning as well,” he said.

