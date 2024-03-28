Transporters Strike Call Brings Life To Standstill In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the transporters have called for one day strike in Jammu against frequent use of e-buses in busy areas, life has come to a standstill in the Jammu city.
People were seen walking on foot along with their kids and families as there was no commercial vehicle plying on the road, reported news agency KNO.ADVERTISEMENT
Transport union president Vijay Chib said that they had reached an agreement with administration to run e-buses in areas which are least connected.
“But now e-buses are plying on busy routes as well which is putting risk to our livelihood. Administration must think about our earning as well,” he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also No Content Available
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28032024000215011059ID1108031977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.