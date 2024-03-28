China plans to remove anti-dumping tariffs imposed on Australian wine

(MENAFN) In an announcement made on Thursday, China's Ministry of Commerce declared its decision to remove anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs imposed on Australian wine, effective from Friday onwards. The ministry justified its decision by citing the evolving dynamics of the wine market within China, asserting that the circumstances no longer warrant the imposition of such tariffs on Australian wine imports. This decision comes amidst ongoing efforts to recalibrate trade relations between the two countries and signals a significant development in the trade landscape between China and Australia.



The anti-dumping tariffs, initially imposed on March 28, 2021, were intended to be enforced for a duration of five years. However, the Ministry of Commerce's latest announcement effectively terminates these tariffs ahead of schedule, reflecting a reassessment of the factors underlying their imposition. The decision underscores the Chinese government's responsiveness to shifts in market conditions and its willingness to adapt trade policies accordingly.



This move is likely to have far-reaching implications for the wine industry in both China and Australia. The removal of tariffs on Australian wine imports is expected to facilitate increased trade activity and market access for Australian wine producers within China, potentially revitalizing bilateral trade relations in the wine sector. Moreover, it may contribute to fostering a more conducive environment for economic cooperation between the two countries, paving the way for further collaboration and engagement in the future.

