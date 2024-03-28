Qatar Sports For All Federation Unveils Fuwayrit Running Challenge 2024 Details

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Fuwayrit Running Challenge 2024 will kick off on April 27, Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) announced yesterday.

Addressing a press conference at the Lusail Sports Arena, QSFA Director of Events and Activities Abdullah Al Dosari said the event would cover distances of 800m (only for 3-7 year olds), 3 km, 5 km and 10km.

The race in the Qatari coastal village in the municipality of Al Shamal approximately 90 km north of the capital Doha will bring together 500 male and female contestants.

The event is part of the Qatar Desert Trail Series, which also includes another three challenges of Al Zubarah, Al Wakrah and Sealine.

Al Dosar said the race would be an effort to spread awareness of the importance of sports and provide the runners the opportunity to enjoy Qatar's nature and landmarks. All people of diverse age groups, including those with autism and disabilities, have the right to take part in the races, he added.

This event is being held after a thrilling four-challenge 2023 edition.