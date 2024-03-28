War Update: 60 Combat Clashes In Ukraine Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine has reported 60 combat engagements with Russian invasion forces.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched 11 missile attacks and 77 airstrikes, as well as 141 rocket salvos, on Ukraine's defense positions and at populated areas.

As a result of Russia's terrorist attacks, civilian casualties and deaths were recorded. A number of apartment blocks, medical facilities, a school, a kindergarten, a number of private cars and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

In Kharkiv region, boy killed by Russian shelling

In the early hours of Thursday, Russian invaders launched another barrage of Shahed kamikaze drones. The details of the latest strike are being verified.

Over the past day, the following settlements were hit by Russian airstrikes: Veterynarne, Kharkiv, Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, Borova, Novoiehorivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka of Kharkiv region; Yampolivka, Novyi, Druzhba, Ivanivske, Berdychi, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Semenivka, Tsukuryne, Novomykhailivka, Oleksandropil, Katerynivka, Yelizavetivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, conducting sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other directions.

Kupiansk direction: The enemy ran no offensive (assault) operations.

Lyman direction: Ukraine repelled five attacks in the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Terny in Donetsk region, where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine's defenses.

Bakhmut direction: four attacks were repelled near Ivanivske and Andriivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine's defenders repelled 14 assaults in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, where the Russians attempted to break through with air support.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka, where 27 assaults were thwarted.

Orikhiv direction: with air support, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the areas of Staromaiorske of Donetsk region and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson direction: the Russians do not abandon their intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, where the Ukrainians repelled the attack.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops continue to actively inflict losses on Russian manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact.

In the past day, the Air Force hit 10 enemy manpower and weapons clusters.

Missile forces hit two clusters, an anti-aircraft defense system, an e-warfare system, three UAV control points, and another“important target”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two women were injured in a Russian drone strike targeting Zaporizhzhia overnight Thursday.