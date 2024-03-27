For Health Workers On Haiti's Frontlines, Direct Relief Distributes $1 Million In Support

(MENAFN- 3BL) In response to ongoing civil unrest and disruptions in healthcare in Haiti, Direct Relief today announced $1 million in financial support to nine healthcare organizations providing essential health services across the country.

The country's ongoing instability has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation, leading to urgent needs for essential services and support. Over the past year, Haiti has experienced a substantial resurgence of insecurity in many Port-au-Prince metropolitan area neighborhoods. This has created a hostile environment for communities, limiting access to essential resources including food, water, shelter, and healthcare services. Additionally, Haiti has dealt with storms, flooding, landslides, and a cholera outbreak.

Thousands of people in Haiti are now facing acute shortages of necessities like food, fuel, healthcare, and protection from violence. Recent reports indicate that hospitals in Haiti are facing critical shortages of staff and medical supplies, hindering their ability to provide adequate healthcare to the population. Partner organizations working in the country have been forced to pause the delivery of services due to the surge in violence, leaving many vulnerable individuals without access to vital support.

The situation has been compounded by mass displacements of the population, with thousands forced to seek safety in new locations amidst the escalating instability.

“Direct Relief is deeply committed supporting front-line health organizations in Haiti, whose staff tirelessly serve patients every day under chronically challenging conditions that have recently become much more severe,” said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President and CEO.“The instability is preventing Direct Relief's typical provision of medications and other essential health products, so this financial support is to allow these exceptional organizations and teams to sustain their essential work when it is needed most.”

Each of the nine recipient organizations plays a crucial role in providing essential medical services and support to communities across Haiti. The funding provided is to support general operational expenses, including safe transportation for medical staff, housing provisions, and increased security measures amidst escalating unrest. Due to safety and security concerns, names of the organizations are being withheld at this time.

Direct Relief has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts, including providing aid to Haiti in response to various crises, such as natural disasters and health emergencies, for many years. As one of the organization's largest aid recipient countries since the 2010 earthquake, Direct Relief has provided Haiti $418 million in medicines and medical aid among more than 200 recipient organizations, and more than $5 million in grant funding support.

Direct Relief has maintained a strong relationship with its network of health care focused organizations in Haiti and also works in coordination with the Pan American Health Organization, or PAHO, to maintain a flow of medicines and supplies into the country as requested.

In addition to the $1 million in grant funding, Direct Relief has provided more than $3.2 million in medical aid to 11 healthcare organizations in Haiti since March 2023.

Direct Relief will continue to track the situation closely and respond to requests for support as needs arise in the days and months ahead.