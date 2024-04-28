France cautions against putting nukes in Poland

(MENAFN) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has issued a cautionary statement regarding the potential deployment of United States nuclear weapons in Poland, highlighting concerns over the breach of key arms control agreements between NATO and Russia. Lecornu's warning comes in response to recent remarks made by Polish President Andrzej Duda, who expressed willingness to host such weapons if supported by Washington.



The proposed deployment of United States nuclear weapons to Poland raises significant questions regarding its compliance with existing arms control accords, particularly those established between NATO and Russia. Lecornu emphasized the need for thorough discussions among NATO member states before any decision is made, as such a move could undermine the NATO-Russia founding act.



Under NATO's nuclear sharing program, the United States currently maintains some of its nuclear arsenal in several European countries, including Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey. However, Lecornu underscored that France, as the sole nuclear power within the European Union, maintains autonomy in its planning and deterrence system and does not participate in NATO's nuclear planning group.



The French Defense Minister's remarks highlight the complexities surrounding the issue of nuclear deployments in Europe and the delicate balance of power in the region. As tensions persist between NATO and Russia, the potential placement of United States nuclear weapons in Poland could have far-reaching implications for regional security and stability.



Meanwhile, President Duda of Poland has invited Prime Minister Tusk for a meeting to discuss their differing perspectives on the issue of United States nuclear weapons. This development reflects the internal debate within Poland over the potential ramifications of hosting such weapons and underscores the need for diplomatic dialogue to address concerns raised by France and other stakeholders.

