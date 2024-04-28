Yemen`s Houthis say they aimed at American, Israeli vessels

(MENAFN) Yemeni Houthi militants have reportedly launched attacks on two United States ships in the Gulf of Aden and an Israeli vessel in the Indian Ocean, as announced by a spokesman for the Yemeni military. The Houthis, who assert themselves as the legitimate government of Yemen, have escalated their targeting of Israeli-linked ships since late October, following retaliatory strikes by Israel in the Gaza Strip. Recently, they have expanded their focus to include vessels associated with owners or operators from the United Kingdom or United States, in response to airstrikes conducted by these countries on Houthi positions.



The spokesman for the militant group, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, claimed responsibility for the attacks, stating that they successfully targeted the United States ship Maersk Yorktown and a United States warship in the Gulf of Aden, as well as the Israeli ship MSC Veracruz in the Indian Ocean. However, the specific dates of these strikes were not disclosed in the statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.



Confirmation of the attack came from American authorities, who stated that US-led coalition forces off the coast of Yemen intercepted four drones and an anti-ship missile launched by the Houthis. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the engagement of one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched from Houthi-controlled areas, emphasizing that the ASBM and UAVs posed an imminent threat to United States, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region.



The incidents highlight the ongoing tensions in the region and the escalation of hostilities between the Houthis and their perceived adversaries, including the United States and Israel.



The targeting of ships in strategic maritime routes underscores the volatility of the situation and the potential implications for regional security and stability.

